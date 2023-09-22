Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Live Updates: Bride And Groom Land In Udaipur, Airport Decorated

Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Inside Udaipur airport

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will marry in Udaipur this weekend. The bride and groom have arrived already. The city is prepping for the grand wedding with Udaipur airport decorated to welcome the ladkiwale, baraatis and guests. The wedding will take place in the Leela Palace while the baraat will travel from the iconic Lake Palace by boat. Priyanka Chopra, who is Parineeti's cousin, is expected to attend the wedding as are Raghav Chadha's AAP colleagues. The pre-wedding festivities began earlier this week in New Delhi. An ardas was held at Raghav's residence followed by a Sufi night at which the guest list included cricketer Harbhajan Singh. The wedding will take place on Sunday afternoon. Pre-wedding festivities include a amehendi, a 90s-themed sangeet, a choora ceremony for Parineeti and Raghav's sehrabandi. All 80 rooms in the Leela Palace have been booked for wedding guests. Flowers and other decorations have been sourced from Kolkata. The wedding menu will include both Punjabi and local Rajasthani delicacies. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in New Delhi in May. Priyanka flew from Los Angeles to attend.

Here are the Live Updates from Parineeti-Raghav's wedding festivities:

Sep 22, 2023 09:34 (IST) Inside Udaipur Airport

Floral peacocks guard the airport doors





Sep 22, 2023 09:25 (IST) Udaipur Airport Decorated For Parineeti-Raghav

A red carpet, a floral border - a grand welcome precedes a grand wedding



Sep 22, 2023 09:19 (IST) Inside Udaipur Airport

A floral welcome for Parineeti and Raghav



Sep 22, 2023 09:14 (IST) Parineeti-Raghav At The Airport

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were filmed at Delhi airport this morning before flying out to Udaipur



