In Pics: Inside Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Celebrations At A Friend's Wedding In Turkey

Parineeti Chopra had a fun-filled time in Turkey at her friend's wedding. The Ishaqzaade actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories. Decked up in a pink ensemble, Parineeti shared a selfie of herself holding a white umbrella. She channeled her Dabangg spirit with black shades. Parineeti also shared a picture featuring pairs of shoes, worn by herself and Raghav Chadha. She captioned the picture, "Mine." Sania Mirza also seemed to be a part of the celebrations. Parineeti shared a picture with her BFF and wrote, "Got some hugs in this week." Take a look:

Last month, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the Maldives. Parineeti shared a set of pictures accompanied with an extensive caption that read, "We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us...But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn't be more grateful. Ragaii - I don't know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you. I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because....me!) , a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother-in-law and son-in-law."

She added in her post, "Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much. Why didn't we meet sooner? Happy anniversary Raghav Chadha. We are one." Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan last year. The couple hosted their haldi, sangeet, mehendi and a reception there as well. Their pre-wedding festivities began with a Sufi night in Delhi. The couple got engaged in May in Delhi last year.