Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Parineeti Chopra Shares Pic From Lalbaugcha Raja Visit

"My heart is full. When you reach his feet, you can't help the tears," wrote the actress

Read Time: 2 mins
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Parineeti Chopra Shares Pic From Lalbaugcha Raja Visit
Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: parineetichopra)
New Delhi:

Parineeti Chopra, scooped some time out of her busy schedule and visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on Friday evening. For the occasion, the actress was dressed in all her festive finery. She picked an outfit in shades of red, gold and a hint of bling. Parineeti shared a picture from her Ganpati Darshan moment on her Instagram profile and she captioned the post, "My heart is full. When you reach his feet, you can't help the tears... You can see it on my face. Divine, ever beautiful, our Gannu Raja. Jaidev... Jaidev."

Check out the post shared by Parineeti Chopra here:

Here are some more photos of Parineeti Chopra from her Lalbaughcha Raja visit.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film happens to be a biopic on late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back in 8 March 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's highest record selling artist of the time. Diljit Dosanjh played the titular role in the film that featured Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, his partner and frequent music collaborator. She will next be seen in a film titled Capsule Gill

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was also seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

