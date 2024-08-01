Watch: Parineeti Chopra Prays And Chants At ISKCON, London - "This Is Just What My Spiritual Soul Needed"

Parineeti Chopra, who is spending a peaceful time in London, shared a video in which she can be seen paying a visit to the ISKCON temple. Parineeti can be seen feeding cows and participating in the kirtan in London. Sharing her experience, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Praying and chanting with my Indian community here in London, is just what my spiritual soul needed. Away from home, but @jahnavi_harrison brought me right back. what a beauty you are! A big thank you to ISKCON for making my visit so special...Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare. Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare. Thank you @rajivadatia for fixing this day for me, and being my chanting partner!" Take a look:

A few days earlier, Parineeti Chopra shared a reel in which she can be seen enjoying a boat ride. The text on the video read, "Pause. Reflect. Live. Mindset is everything. Live life the way you want to." She has also shared an elaborate note on Instagram. It read, "This month, I took some time to pause and reflect on life and it has reiterated my belief: MINDSET is everything...Don't give importance to unimportant things (or people) Don't waste a single second. Life is a ticking clock. Every moment should be YOUR choice .. Stop living to impress others! When you fear the opinion of others, you stop living your own life. And on your last day, there will be NO bigger regret." Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila. The Imtiaz Ali film featured Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.