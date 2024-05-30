Madhu Chopra Says Parineeti Chopra's Husband Raghav Chadha Is 'Fun, Has A Sense Of Humour'

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got married last year in September in the presence of their family and loved ones. In a recent interview with Filmygyan, the actor's cousin Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, who was also part of the wedding, talked about the happy couple. Madhu Chopra said, "Arrey bada badhiya, biba bacha hai (He is a very nice, decent boy). Highly educated, well-spoken, English bolo, Hindi bolo (Whether you speak in English with him or in Hindi)… (he is) fun and has a sense of humour.”

Madhu Chopra also called Parineeti and Raghav perfect as a couple, when asked about their marriage. She added that that she noticed that there was an instant connection between the two.

In the same interview, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has also shared her thoughts on the age gap between her daughter Priyanka Chopra and son-in-law Nick Jonas. In a conversation with Filmygyan, Madhu Chopra said that the age gap hardly matters to her. She said, “Koi farak nahi pada. Admi accha, ladki acchi, both care for each other, that's all. Nothing (discussion about it). Maine uss nazar se dekha hi nahi. I was so happy, ecstatic. Bolne wale bolte rahe. [It doesn't matter. The man is good. The woman is nice. I have never seen their relationship in that way. People will keep on talking about it]. I say this to every working woman. It is not easy to make a place for yourself. So, build your career but have a balance. But shut all the noise around you.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022, via surrogacy.