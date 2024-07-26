Parineeti Chopra Shares Life Lessons In New Post: "Be Unafraid Of Throwing Toxic People Out Of Your Life"

Please don't disturb Parineeti Chopra. She is busy unwinding herself. The actress has shared a video of herself on Instagram. Here, she is seen enjoying a boat ride. We can see Parineeti resting her face on the boat's handle. The text on the video read, “Pause. Reflect. Live. Mindset is everything. Live life the way you want to.” She has also shared an elaborate note on Instagram. It read, “This month, I took some time to pause and reflect on life and it has reiterated my belief: MINDSET is everything…Don't give importance to unimportant things (or people) Don't waste a single second. Life is a ticking clock. Every moment should be YOUR choice .. Stop living to impress others! When you fear the opinion of others, you stop living your own life. And on your last day, there will be NO bigger regret."

She added, "Find your tribe. Be unafraid of throwing toxic people out of your life. Stop caring about what the world may think. Make yourself and your people happy. Change your reactions to things. This is the key to happiness. Life is finite. It's happening now. Live it the way YOU want to live it.” Well said, Parineeti. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi spoke on everyone's behalf when she wrote, “VERY true!”

Before this, Parineeti Chopra shared a special post for her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. Sharing a picture of Raghav sitting at what looks like a coffee shop, the actress said, “Husband appreciation post. No one like you. Raghav Chadha.” Of course, there was a comment from the husband himself. He said, “You make me want to be the best version of myself every day.” No, we are not crying, you are crying.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila. The Imtiaz Ali film featured Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.