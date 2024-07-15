Inside Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wimbledon Diaries: 'Strawberries & Cream And My Love'

Image posted on Instagram.(Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha were among the many popular celebrities who attended Wimbledon 2024 to witness the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. For the match, Raghav wore a brown blazer over a white shirt, while Parineeti wore a chic white ensemble. Some inside pictures were also shared by the actress on her Instagram feed. She captioned the image, "Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love … the best weekend."

Take a look at the post below:

In March, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took part in London India Forum 2024, hosted at the London School Of Economics. The star couple shared pictures from the event on their respective social media handles. Parineeti and Raghav delivered speeches at the event. Parineeti shared the stage with director Kabir Khan. Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Had a great conversation at London India Forum 2024. Engaging in meaningful dialogue at the institution that inspires so many people all around the world is truly a privilege. Thankful for this enriching opportunity." Take a look:

Parineeti and Raghav's romance blossomed in London. About her first meeting with Raghav, Parineeti said at ICC Young Leaders Forum, "We met for breakfast early morning, on Republic Day I remember. I sat with him for maybe half an hour and I just knew. I was like 'this is the man I am going to marry.' And I had no information about him. I didn't know how old he was, I didn't know whether he was married or not, because I never followed politics."

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She received praise for her performance in the film.