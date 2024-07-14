Wimbledon 2024: Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Pictured Holding Hands

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at Wimbledon. (Image Courtesy: Getty)

After Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made a stylish appearance together at the Wimbledon 2024. The couple, who got married last year, arrived in London to watch the Men's Singles Final played between the star players Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. For the event, Raghav Chadha suited up. He wore a brown blazer over his white shirt. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra wore a white ensemble. She kept her tresses loose and accessories minimal. Raghav and Parineeti added a dash of style with their black shades. They posed for the shutterbugs holding hands. Take a look at the picture here:

Image Courtesy: Getty

Parineeti Chopra also shared a few snapshots on her Instagram stories. In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav's hands are intertwined. Parineeti captioned the picture, "Wimbledon 2024". Parineeti also shared a glimpse of strawberries smeared with cream - an iconic delicacy served at the Wimbledon. She captioned the picture, "Tradition." Take a look:

In March, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took part in London India Forum 2024, hosted at the London School Of Economics. The star couple shared pictures from the event on their respective social media handles. Parineeti and Raghav delivered speeches at the event. Parineeti shared the stage with director Kabir Khan. Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Had a great conversation at London India Forum 2024. Engaging in meaningful dialogue at the institution that inspires so many people all around the world is truly a privilege. Thankful for this enriching opportunity." Take a look:

Parineeti and Raghav's romance blossomed in London. About her first meeting with Raghav, Parineeti said at ICC Young Leaders Forum, "We met for breakfast early morning, on Republic Day I remember. I sat with him for maybe half an hour and I just knew. I was like 'this is the man I am going to marry.' And I had no information about him. I didn't know how old he was, I didn't know whether he was married or not, because I never followed politics."

Parineeti added, "So I didn't know personal details about him. So I literally went back to my hotel room and I started googling him like 'Raghav Chadha age, Is Raghav Chadha married.' Because in my head I literally felt like 'this was my guy, this was the man I have been waiting for.' Thankfully he was single and thankfully everything checked out and we started talking."

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She received praise for her performance in the film.