Wimbledon 2024: Sidharth Malhotra's Prediction - 'Roger Federer Could Be A Very Intense Actor'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani watched the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024 in London recently. The Shershaah couple participated in a candid chat on the sidelines of the game. A video was shared by the official Instagram page of Wimbledon. Sidharth Malhotra was asked which player he feels would be a good actor-actress in Bollywood. To this, Sidharth replied, "I mean, if you see historically as well, I think Andre Agassi is a complete rockstar and he could be any other actor. He's got that, personality and, even Roger Federer could be a very intense actor again." Sidharth added, "So yeah, they have distinct personalities, whether sportsman or actors. They would be great in Bollywood. And they would be very good at Bollywood songs."

Kiara Advani shared pictures from the event and mentioned Sidharth Malhotra introduced her to Tennis recently. In one picture, Sidharth can be seen holding an umbrella. Apart from the happy pictures, Kiara also shared glimpses of strawberries - an iconic dessert at Wimbledon. Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote, "I have to to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this has been the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court, strawberries and cream and a fabulous game - doesn't get better!" Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Don't miss the strawberries and cream. The best." Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra also shared similar set of images on his Instagram feed. In one picture, Sidharth can be seen digging into a scrumptious brerakfast. Sharing the pictures, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at #Wimbledon2024 with my partner in crime @kiaraaliaadvani. Watching @wimbledon's energy live from Centre Court was surreal and special! Thoroughly enjoyed the sport and culture." Take a look:

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Sidharth Malhotra made his web debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force. He was also seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani.