Wimbledon 2024: No Points For Guessing Who Introduced Kiara Advani To Tennis: 'I Have To Be Honest...'

Kiara shared this image. (courtesy: KiaraAdvani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made a stylish appearance together at the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024 in London. Kiara Advani shared pictures from the event and mentioned Sidharth Malhotra introduced her to Tennis recently. Kiara wore a powder blue pantsuit and she kept her tresses loose. Sidharth Malhotra wore a white blazer over a striped shirt. Kiara shared beautiful pictures with Sidharth Malhotra from the stands. In one picture, Sidharth can be seen holding an umbrella. Apart from the happy pictures, Kiara also shared glimpses of strawberries - an iconic dessert at Wimbledon. Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote, "I have to to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this has been the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court, strawberries and cream and a fabulous game - doesn't get better!" Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Don't miss the strawberries and cream. The best." Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra also shared similar set of images on his Instagram feed. In one picture, Sidharth can be seen digging into a scrumptious brerakfast. Sharing the pictures, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at #Wimbledon2024 with my partner in crime @kiaraaliaadvani. Watching @wimbledon's energy live from Centre Court was surreal and special! Thoroughly enjoyed the sport and culture." Take a look:

In February, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani rang in their first wedding anniversary. The couple posted identical pictures from their horse-riding session and they captioned it, "It's not the journey or the destination it's the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life." Take a look:

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Sidharth Malhotra made his web debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force. He was also seen in Yodha, which was a flop at the box office.