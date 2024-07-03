Sidharth Malhotra Reacts To Fan Losing Rs 50 Lakh In An Alleged Scam: 'Exercise Caution'

Sidharth shared this image. (courtesy: SidharthMalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra, on Wednesday, issued a statement in regard to a fan's claim that she had allegedly been scammed of Rs 50 Lakh by the actor's fan page. Addressing the concern of a distraught fan, Sidharth wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or in relation to me, my family and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money."

The Shershaah actor added, "I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of this. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information. My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities. Big Love and Hug." Take a look at the post here:

If you haven't followed the chain of events, here's the background for you. News agency IANS reported, a US-based fan of Sidharth named Minoo Vasudevan claimed on social media that a fanpage of the actor, which is run by Aliza and Husna Parveen, allegedly duped her of Rs 50 lakh. Minoo accused the admins Aliza and Husna of creating fabricated stories about the actor, and how his wife Kiara Advani poses a threat to Sidharth's life. The fan also shared how she paid money to get the inside information about the actor, claiming she lost a total amount of Rs 50 lakh.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha. He is known for films like Ek Villain, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons, Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, to name a few. Sidharth Malhotra also made his web debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force last year.