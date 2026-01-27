Mumbai Taxi Driver Overcharges Passenger, Then Offers Advice, Amusing Exchange Viral

A woman has gone viral on social media after a Mumbai taxi driver overcharged her for a short trip and then advised her on how to avoid similar scams in the future. Terming it as the 'most Mumbai thing' ever, the woman revealed that she needed a taxi ride to Churchgate when she came across the taxi driver, who initially haggled with her about the fare.

"I was at Crawford Market in Mumbai and needed a taxi to Churchgate, which was barely seven minutes away. The driver quoted Rs 200, I negotiated it down to Rs 150, and he agreed without hesitation," wrote the user named Mudrika Kavdia on X (formerly Twitter).

Upon reaching her destination, Kavdia paid the fare, only for the driver to admit he had overcharged her by Rs 30–40 after the meter showed a final price of Rs 110. He then advised her to always insist on using the meter for future trips.

"You are new here, that's why I am telling you. Take care of yourself," the driver told Kavdia.

Surprised by the exchange, Kavdia said she was 'completely stunned' as the driver admitted overcharging her while simultaneously dishing out genuine advice on how to avoid getting scammed in the future.

"The honesty mixed with the hustle was the most Mumbai thing ever. But walked away somehow feeling like I'd just learned something valuable about this city and its people," said Kavdia.

Check The Viral Post Here:

I was at Crawford Market in Mumbai and needed a taxi to Churchgate, which was barely 7 minutes away. The driver quoted ₹200, I negotiated it down to ₹150, and he agreed without hesitation.



When we reached and I paid him, he suddenly said, “maine aapse ₹30-40 extra he charge… — Mudrika (@MudrikaKavdia) January 27, 2026

Also Read | 'US No Longer Serves Me': Tech Entrepreneur Reveals Why He Cancelled His American Citizenship

'Had You Gone By Meter'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 2.2 lakh views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were equally stunned by the exchange.

"Peak Mumbai. In any other city, they scam you and speed away. In Mumbai, they scam you, then give you a receipt, a tutorial on how to avoid the scam next time, and a blessing for your future," said one user, while another added: "That's peak Mumbai energy. A little hustle, a little honesty, and a free life lesson bundled together."

A third commented: "Honestly, had you gone by meter, he would've taken a circuitous route & you would've ended up paying 200. Better to have negotiated a fixed price beforehand."

A fourth said: "Wow!!! So he was double-charging you. Then he reduced by 50 per cent and then gave you the advice! Guess you paid 50 Rs for advice! But most Mumbaikars are honest."