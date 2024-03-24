Yodha Box Office Collection Day 9: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Is At Rs 27 Crore And Counting

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Yodha has experienced fluctuations in its box office performance. On day 9, the film headlined by Sidharth Malhotra collected ₹1.42 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. So far, the action thriller has amassed ₹ 27.57 crore, the report added. Released on March 15, Yodha has been jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The movie narrates the story of Arun Katyal, a special task force officer dedicated to protecting the country from terrorists at any cost. However, he is later suspended from service and labelled a "traitor." Alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.

A few days ago, Sidharth Malhotra's wife, actress Kiara Advani gave a shout-out to her husband's film by writing a special note in her Instagram Stories. Praising the film the star wrote, "Outstanding." For Sidharth, she added, "Sidharth Malhotra, you've made us all so proud. One of the best in this genre." Tagging the directors of the film, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Kiara Advani expressed, "Can't believe this is your first." Applauding the performances of Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, Kiara mentioned, "Watch out for these two Yodhas. The entire cast and crew of the film, take a bow." Click here to read all about it.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Yodha 1.5 out of 5 stars and wrote, “Everything in Yodha, an insufferably scrappy thriller, is a bewildering blur. Figuring out what is going on is best left to troopers who have no fear of the unfathomable. Early in the film, the protagonist walks out of a deep river with a smoke bomb in his hand. It emits the three colours of the national flag. The guy sure knows the technique to keep a smoke-flare dry in water. He does even better in the climax with another tricolour-spewing smoke bomb that survives an explosion and a full-blown inferno.”

Yodha has been jointly backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.