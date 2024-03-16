Lights, Camera, Surprise: What Happened When Sidharth Malhotra Sneaked Into A Yodha Show

Sidharth Malhotra with fans. (courtesy: dharmamovies)

Stop everything and head straight to Dharma Productions' Instagram handle. The production house has posted a video where Sidharth Malhotra is seen visiting a theatre screening Yodha, the actor's latest offering. The video gives us glimpses of a jam-packed cinema hall with people giving positive feedback. The audience in the hall is seen cheering and clapping. As the movie concludes, Sidharth enters the theatre, and naturally, the audience cannot contain their excitement. The star is seen clicking pictures with fans and signing autographs. Fans can be heard praising Yodha, using words like “top-notch” and “very thrilling.” A group of fans even screamed, “We love you, Sidharth.” Lastly, Sidharth waves at the camera from his car before leaving. Yodha has been jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

While captioning the post, Dharma Productions wrote, “A roaring response. Our Yodha dropped in during a screening, amping up the (fire emoji)! Thank you for all the love.” After watching the video, many fans of Sidharth Malhotra showered love in the comment section. Take a look at the video below:

Yodha has seen a promising start at the box office. On its opening day, the film headlined by Sidharth Malhotra minted Rs 4.10 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, Yodha narrates the story of a special task force officer Arun Katyal, who would do anything to save India from terrorists.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Yodha 1.5 out of 5 stars and said, “Yodha is meant to be a showcase for the exploits of a highly trained soldier who is wronged by the system. He is made the scapegoat for the killing of a VIP - a nuclear scientist, no less - on a hijacked flight. His unit, the elite Yodha Task Force made up of the best soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force, is unceremoniously axed and the men transferred without a by-your-leave to other posts.”

He continued, “Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra), son of a martyr, refuses to admit that he was at fault. He bides his time to strike back and reclaim his lost glory. When his time does come, he ends up on a Delhi to London flight in a mysterious manner that leaves everybody on board guessing. If the idea is to flummox those watching the spectacle, Yodha is a success. There is nary a scene in the film that makes sense.”

In addition to Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in important roles.