Yodha Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Gets A Flying Start

A still from Yodha. (courtesy: YouTube)

Yodha, which released in theatres on March 15, had a good start at the box office. The film which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, garnered Rs 4.25 crore India net on its first day, reported Sacnilk. According to the report, Yodha had an overall 13.86% Hindi occupancy on Friday, March 15. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Meanwhile, film critic Taran Adarsh announced that a buy-one-get one ticket offer is on this weekend for the film.

Taran Adarsh posted on X (earlier known as Twitter), "Yodha buy-one-get-one free ticket offer. Amazing news for fans wanting to experience the action-thriller on the big screen. This weekend, team Yodha announces #Buy1Get1 [#BOGO]free ticket offer. Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles."

This is what Taran Adarsh posted:

Yodha opened to largely mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "No matter how lenient you might want to be and how much of a Sidharth Malhotra fan you are, this pulpy action movie is a bumpy ride that lurches from one misstep to another."

Yodha was earlier meant to clash with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. However, the thriller hit the screens in January this year. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film hit the theatres on March 15. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and it has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.