Yodha Box Office Collection Day 10: Next Stop For Sidharth Malhotra's Film - Rs 30 Crore

The box office numbers for Yodha are gradually declining. On day 10, the action thriller film amassed ₹1.6 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film, jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, has collected ₹29.25 crore at the domestic box office. Yodha tells the story of a special task force officer Arun Katyal (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and his fight to protect the country from terrorists. However, he is later suspended from the service after being labelled as a "traitor." The movie, which was released on March 15, also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

A few days ago, Sidharth Malhotra's wife, actress Kiara Advani gave a shout-out to her husband's film by writing a special note in her Instagram Stories. Praising the film the star wrote, "Outstanding." For Sidharth, she added, "Sidharth Malhotra, you've made us all so proud. One of the best in this genre." Tagging the directors of the film, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Kiara Advani expressed, "Can't believe this is your first." Applauding the performances of Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, Kiara mentioned, "Watch out for these two Yodhas. The entire cast and crew of the film, take a bow."

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Yodha 1.5 out of 5 stars and wrote, “Everything in Yodha, an insufferably scrappy thriller, is a bewildering blur. Figuring out what is going on is best left to troopers who have no fear of the unfathomable. Early in the film, the protagonist walks out of a deep river with a smoke bomb in his hand. It emits the three colours of the national flag. The guy sure knows the technique to keep a smoke-flare dry in water. He does even better in the climax with another tricolour-spewing smoke bomb that survives an explosion and a full-blown inferno.”

Yodha has been jointly backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.