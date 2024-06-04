To New Parents Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, An Aww-Dorable Wish From Sidharth Malhotra: 'Big Love To Baby Dhawan'

Image was shared by Varun Dhawan. (courtesy: varundhawan)

Congratulations are pouring in for new parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Alia Bhatt, Varun's dear friend and his co-star from his debut film Student Of The Year. Wishing the new parents, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations Varun and Natasha, what a wonderful blessing. Big love and hug to you both and baby Dhawan." For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their debuts together in the 2012 film Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt.

See what Sidharth posted for his friend on this joyous occasion:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed a baby girl on Monday late night. The news was first confirmed by Varun's father David Dhawan as he was asked by the paparazzi stationed outside the hospital. On Tuesday morning, Varun shared a post announcing the baby's arrival. The caption accompanying the post read, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby." The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations. Woohoo." Varun's Citadel Honey Bunny co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented: "The best news. Congratulations to you both." Kareena Kapoor added, "God bless all of you. Wonderful news." Abhishek Bachchan added in the comments, "What wonderful news. Congratulations." Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations to both of you." Pulkit Samrat commented, "Big congratulations guys. Awesome." Parineeti Chopra wished the new parents on social media and she wrote, "Congrats." Actor Rohit Saraf added, "Congratulations to the whole family." Chitrangda Singh wrote, "Congratulations to the parents...Such a blessing." Take a look:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in an intimate ceremony in January 2021 and they announced their pregnancy in February this year.