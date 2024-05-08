Sidharth Malhotra's Gym Motivation: 'Push Your Limits.' We Agree

Sidharth Malhotra shared this image. (courtesy: SidharthMalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra's latest Instagram post will drive away your midweek blues.The Shershaah actor shared a picure of himself in which he can be seen pushing a trolley. Sidharth can be seen dressed in a vest and and shorts. He just simply wrote in the caption, "Push your limits!" The Internet reacted to the post instantly. A user wrote, "39 years old? Really?" Another user wrote, "You motivate me to work out." Another fan commented, "Gold standard in Indian genetics."Another comment read, "Sidfit's back." Take a look at the post here:

Last month, Sidharth and Kiara went for a holiday in Goa. A photo from their Goan vacation was doing the rounds on social media. In the viral photo, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra can be seen posing with their friends. The couple can be seen hugging each other. Kiara looks stunning in a printed maxi dress. Sidharth, on the other hand, is seen dressed in an all-denim look. Take a look at their viral photo here:

In February, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani rang in their first wedding anniversary. The couple posted identical pictures from their horse-riding session and they captioned it, "It's not the journey or the destination it's the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life." Take a look:

Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Posting their wedding pictures on social media, the couple wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Take a look:

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Sidharth Malhotra made his web debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force. He was also seen in Yodha, which was a flop at the box office.