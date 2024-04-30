Inside Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Goa Vacation With Friends

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: bingo5310)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently vacationing in Goa with their friends. Amid their busy shooting schedules, Sidharth and Kiara took a relaxing break to enjoy some quality time together. A photo from their Goan vacation has been doing the rounds on social media. In the viral photo, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra can be seen posing with their friends. The couple can be seen hugging each other. Kiara looks stunning in a printed maxi dress. Sidharth, on the other hand, is seen dressed in an all-denim look. Take a look at their viral photo.

A few days ago, Kiara Advani shared a glimpse of her Goan escapade. She shared a photo on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she is seen sporting a white tank top, a cool pair of sunglasses, and a lime green cap to shield herself from the sun. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "SPF."

Take a look at the post below

For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023. They dated for nearly four years before getting married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Yodha. The film stars Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani in key roles. Before that, he was seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, where he portrayed a police officer alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra is set to collaborate with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar on an upcoming project.

Meanwhile, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her Telugu film Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. The film is touted to be a political action thriller directed by S Shankar. Reports suggest it's slated for a theatrical release later this year. Additionally, she's set to feature in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3, alongside Ranveer Singh. While details about her character remain under wraps, speculation is rife that she'll step into Priyanka Chopra's shoes as Roma. The film is expected to hit screens in 2025. Kiara is also rumoured to join the cast of War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.