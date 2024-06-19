Kiara Advani On Husband Sidharth's Reaction To Her Viral Singing Video: 'You Have Guts'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani )

Remember the time when Kiara Advani performed at the Indian Idol Season 12 finale? The actress was badly trolled for her performance. Recently, Kiara opened up about her gig on stage and also shared her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra's reaction to her performance. In the clip, which was from Kiara's meet-and-greet session with fans, she can be heard saying, “It was so bad, uske baad I would never [After this I would never…]” To this, a fan interjected, “No, it was not bad, it was pretty.” In response, Kiara said, “Thanks you all are real fans.” Recounting her husband's reaction to her performance, Kiara Advani said, “Gaane ke baad Sidharth said ‘You have guts. Grand Finale me tumne koshish kiya [After the song, Sidharth said, ‘You have guts. You tried to sing in the Grand Finale'].' Suddenly mera sur off ho gaya [My pitch went off], but I understand. But the thing is you do it from your heart and that's what matters." FYI: Sidharth and Kiara paid a visit to the sets of Indian Idol 12 to promote their film Shershaah.

A collage of both the clips was shared by a fan page on Instagram. Check it out below:

In case you missed it, here's a video of Kiara Advani's performance at Indian Idol Season 12 finale:

Before this, Kiara Advani opened up about how she was criticised for doing intimate scenes with Kartik Aaryan in her last film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film was released after her marriage to Sidharth Malhotra.

Speaking about this with Film Companion, Kiara Advani shared, “The first time I felt this sense of overbearing, like something is overpowering me with social media was during the time of Satyaprem Ki Katha when the movie was coming out. I had just been married and I suddenly felt like there was a very weird negativity that was going on about just certain scenes. ‘Usne ye kyun kiya,' ‘Wo kyun kiya' and maybe it was to do with ‘Oh, now she is married' and all of that. And I just felt like, wait what has happened here? This is all too new for me because on the one hand, people troll you for ridiculous things but on the other hand, people were trolling you because you are a married actor and you are expected to be or say or do a certain thing. And that got to me slightly and it got to me in a way that I was not able to just like brush it off. I was not able to see past it. It was really affecting me. My team was like, ‘Forget it. What's wrong with you?'”

Kiara Advani will be next seen in Game Changer and War 2.