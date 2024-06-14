Kiara Advani Marks A Decade In The Film Industry, Celebrates Joyous Milestone With Fans

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani is on cloud nine and she has every reason to be. On Thursday, the actress completed a decade in the film industry. To mark the big day, Kiara had a grand celebration with her team and even hosted a meet-and-greet session for her fans. To keep her followers updated, Kiara has also shared a video of the celebration on Instagram. First, we see Kiara showing her childhood videos to her team. She says, “So, this is me. I used to do shows for my family.” We also get a glimpse of the grand celebration. Kiara is seen cutting into yummy cakes. She is surrounded by bouquets and a customised photo bouquet featuring posters of Kiara's films, including Good Newwz, Guilty, and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Later, Kiara Advani makes her way to a venue where fans are eagerly waiting to meet her.

In her detailed caption, Kiara Advani wrote, “13th June 2014. 10 years and it feels like it was just yesterday.. I'm still that girl, deep down in my heart who gets excited to perform for her family.. only now my family is much bigger as each one of you is a part of it.”

“Grateful for all the blessings, the prayers, the love, the dreams, the experiences, the memories, the smiles, the tears, the learnings, the journey, the movies, the characters I get to play ,my directors, producers, co-actors, mentors, teachers, critics , the audience, my family, my fans and to each one of you who has made this dream come true! Thank you for your continued support and love,” Kiara Advani added. Replying to the post, Manish Malhotra dropped pink heart emojis.

Kiara Advani also shared a set of pictures from her big day. The side note read, “Das saal ka celebration to banta banta [The celebration of 10 years is a must]” FYI: Kiara's debut film Fugly was released on June 13, 2014.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan.