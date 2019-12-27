Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor's Film Is Anything But Good News

Good Newwz Movie Review: A promotional poster of the film. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Cast - Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra

Director - Raj Mehta

Rating - 2 stars (out of 5)

The last Bollywood release of 2019 is anything but good news. First-time director Raj Mehta's Good Newwz - yes, that is the spelling that the title adopts, presumably to signify wild and wiggly in one go - is a sterile, still-born comedy that hinges on a medical mishap that sends two culturally dissimilar couples into a spiral of despair and confusion. Both states of mind are likely to spill out of the film and rub off on all but the most generous of Mumbai movie fans who may be inclined to fall for its gossamer veneer.

Featuring a quartet of pretty people whose fate gets entangled in the ovaries of two childless women, the film revels in swimming in mediocrity. Good Newwz expects its audience to take that in their stride and respond to the tedium that it shovels out of its womb. Besides perpetuating the myth of motherhood being the be all and end all of a woman's life, Good Newwz peddles regressive notions about gender roles and divisions of class and education.

The first half wallows in corniness. Parts of the second half, focussed on the aftermath of the mix-up, are livelier, until the film ambles into tearjerker territory. The tonal shifts sow seeds of uncertainty and undermine the comic timbre the screenplay by Jyoti Kapoor seeks.

Do not hope for the world and let yourself go along with the flow of the uneven script and chances are that you might accept this film as an eventually harmless romp triggered by a monumental obstetric error that causes a sperm swap and puts the two couples in question at odds with each other. The two pairs, one from Mumbai, the other from Chandigarh, have nothing in common with the exception of their surname, Batra.

One of the two couples is played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, reuniting on the big screen after a decade. They are Deepti and Varun, a well-heeled, big city, career-minded pair who decide to make a baby through in vitro fertilization when they realize that the end of their fecund years might be nigh.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani don the garb of a loud Punjabi couple, Honey and Monica, who too sign up for IVF treatment in the same fertility clinic. No big deal that until the doctor overseeing the procedure (Adil Hussain, funny without being facetious) commits a mix-up that sparks a series of awkward situations that swing between the sharp (all too rarely) and the screwy (more often than not).

When Good Newwz is sharp, it generates mild hilarity. When it is not, it wends its way though laboured moments that border on the silly and confused. But with Kareena plunging headlong into the madness that the plot rustles up and not holding back a whit, one can watch the film without worrying too much about the wobbles that tend to mar the ride.

Akshay, shedding his patriotic change agent garb for once, makes the most of the bearable lightness of the plot. Dosanjh and Advani are reduced to perpetuating a Bollywood stereotype. The man is an urban yokel, the woman an airhead. The duo is painted into a corner from where they can only react to the mayhem around them rather than drive the narrative. The two actors do the best that they can.

The cast members, including Tisca Chopra in the role of a fertility expert, constitute the spark that keeps Good Newwz from sinking into vacuity.