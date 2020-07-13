Indian Idol To Begin Online Auditions For The 12th Season Due To Coronavirus

Aditya Narayan on the sets of Indian Idol. (Image courtesy: SonyTV )

After Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Indian Idol will also have online auditions for its 12th season due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The singing reality show will start the online auditions from July 25. Announcing the news on their official Twitter account, Sony TV shared the promo video for Indian Idol 12, featuring singer Aditya Narayan, on Saturday. The singer, who will host the music show, shot the promo in compliance with social distancing guidelines, reported news agency PTI. Talking about recording the promo, Aditya Narayan, who also hosted the eleventh season, said in a statement: "Recording the promo was really fantastic. I felt so privileged that I would be singing for India's most reputed singing reality show. I'm loving the reaction of the audience regarding the promo," reported PTI.

Did you see this surprise coming your way? #IndianIdol is back! Online Auditions for Season 12 begin from 25th July only on Sony Liv App, so get ready for your #GharSeManchTak journey! @SonyLIV#AdityaNarayanpic.twitter.com/4UTJbOd9LG — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 11, 2020

The process for the online auditions is also quite simple. The participants will have to record videos of themselves singing and upload them on Sony LIV app. On the basis of their selection, the participants will be called to Mumbai for the main auditions.

"I would like to invite all the aspiring singing talent to participate in Indian Idol 12 by recording their video and uploading it on Sony LIV app from July 25. This time, give Indian Idol audition sitting at your home just by a click," Aditya Narayan said in a statement, reported PTI.

Indian Idol 12 will be judged by singer Neha Kakkar, music composers Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. The trio also judged the last season. Indian Idol 12 is expected to go on air later this year.

(With inputs from PTI)