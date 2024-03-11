Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Took Part In London India Forum 2024. See Posts

Parineeti and Raghav shared this image. (courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took part in London India Forum 2024, hosted at the London School Of Economics. The star couple shared pictures from the event on their respective social media handles. Parineeti and Raghav delivered speeches at the event. Parineeti shared the stage with director Kabir Khan. Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Had a great conversation at London India Forum 2024. Engaging in meaningful dialogue at the institution that inspires so many people all around the world is truly a privilege. Thankful for this enriching opportunity." Take a look:

Raghav Chadha, a former student of London School Of Economics, shared pictures and wrote, "Delighted to have had an interactive session at London India Forum 2024, hosted at the LSE. Engaging in dialogue at the institution that shaped me is always a privilege. Grateful for the enriching opportunity. #LSE" Take a look:

Parineeti and Raghav's romance blossomed in London. About her first meeting with Raghav, Parineeti said at ICC Young Leaders Forum, "We met for breakfast early morning, on Republic Day I remember. I sat with him for maybe half an hour and I just knew. I was like 'this is the man I am going to marry.' And I had no information about him. I didn't know how old he was, I didn't know whether he was married or not, because I never followed politics."

Parineeti added, "So I didn't know personal details about him. So I literally went back to my hotel room and I started googling him like 'Raghav Chadha age, Is Raghav Chadha married.' Because in my head I literally felt like 'this was my guy, this was the man I have been waiting for.' Thankfully he was single and thankfully everything checked out and we started talking."

Parineeti and Raghav got married in Udaipur last year. Sharing the pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Take a look:

Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj alongside Akshay Kumar.