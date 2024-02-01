Parineeti Chopra On Husband Raghav Chadha's First Reaction To Her Music Career: 'Just Go For It'

Image instagrammed by Parineeti. (courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra, who has been basking in the glory of her maiden live concert, shared husband Raghav Chadha's first reaction to her decision of pursuing music as a career in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. When asked about Raghav Chadha's first reaction, Parineeti told Pinkvilla, "He was like, 'Oh my God. This is something you should have done like 10 years ago'. He was just so encouraging of it. With your partner you have so many discussions about your insecurities, but personally I am not that person. I am not insecure at all. So I will never go up to him and say, 'Listen, I'm really stressed, and I don't know what to do.' I am a very positive person. So the moment I told him about this he was like 'just go for it'."

Parineeti also shared that Raghav constantly supported her on the day of her concert as he was not in the city. "He was not in the that city, but he was a part of it. Every minute he was with me until I went to sleep. So that gives you the kind of strength that you can only dream off. It was amazing and so respectable," said Parineeti.

Just a day before, Raghav Chadha gave a loud shout out to Parineeti's debut live singing experience. He wrote, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul-you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I'm totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you've been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I'm always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on." He added, "Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha." Parineeti replied to the post and she dropped a few kiss and shy emojis. Take a look at what Raghav Chadha posted:

Parineeti also shared a video on her Instagram showing Raghav Chadha called her before the performance. In the video, Parineeti can be heard saying, "Raghav has called me to ask my well-being". Raghav can be heard asking, "Are you excited?" To this, Parineeti replies, " No, I am not, dude." When Parineeti repeatedly says in the video, she is not "set" though the stage is set, Raghav can be heard saying, "The only thing I want to tell you is you have my blessing." After hearing this, Parineeti can be seen laughing out loud.

Parineeti wrote an extensive caption documenting "A day in the life of a debutante musician." She wrote, "1.⁠ ⁠Got a call from @raghavchadha88 to calm my nerves, and it really helped. 2.⁠ ⁠First time on-stage in-ear experience. 3.⁠ ⁠Nope, I was nervous..... and it was hot. 4.⁠ ⁠Can't stress on this enough, MUSIC lifts my mood like nothing else. Is that true for anybody else? 5.⁠ ⁠In a world full of trends, I love my pink fuzzy chappals / shoes. Comfort. 6.⁠ ⁠A bundle of nerves as we got into hair and makeup for the first show. 7.⁠ ⁠I believe in my comfortable chappal shoes, I guess not everyone did. 8.⁠ ⁠Right before we walked on stage. Take a look at Parineeti's post here:

Parineeti Chopra made her playback debut in Meri Pyaari Bindu with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. Later she sang Teri Mitti for Kesari and Matlabi Yariyan for The Girl On The Train. Parineeti specially recorded a song for her wedding, titled O Piya.