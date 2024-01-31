Raghav Chadha's Shout Out To Parineeti Chopra's Maiden Live Singing Performance: 'Rock The World, My Girl'

Raghav Chadha shared this image. (courtesy: RaghavChadha)

Raghav Chadha gave a roaring shout out to Parineeti Chopra who made her live singing debut at the Mumbai Festival 2024 a couple of days back. Raghav shared a few pictures from Parineeti's concert in which she can be seen singing on stage. The actor can be seen dressed in an all-black outfit. Raghav wrote in the caption, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul-you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I'm totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you've been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I'm always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on." He added, "Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha." Parineeti replied to the post and she dropped a few kiss and shy emojis. Take a look at what Raghav Chadha posted:

A day back, Parineeti shared a BTS video and revealed how Raghav called her to "calm her nerves" before performance. In the video, Parineeti can be heard saying, "Raghav has called me to ask my well-being". Raghav can be heard asking, "Are you excited?" To this, Parineeti replies, " No, I am not, dude." When Parineeti repeatedly says in the video, she is not "set" though the stage is set, Raghav can be heard saying, "The only thing I want to tell you is you have my blessing." After hearing this, Parineeti can be seen laughing out loud.

Parineeti wrote an extensive caption documenting "A day in the life of a debutante musician." She wrote, "1.⁠ ⁠Got a call from @raghavchadha88 to calm my nerves, and it really helped. 2.⁠ ⁠First time on-stage in-ear experience. 3.⁠ ⁠Nope, I was nervous..... and it was hot. 4.⁠ ⁠Can't stress on this enough, MUSIC lifts my mood like nothing else. Is that true for anybody else? 5.⁠ ⁠In a world full of trends, I love my pink fuzzy chappals / shoes. Comfort. 6.⁠ ⁠A bundle of nerves as we got into hair and makeup for the first show. 7.⁠ ⁠I believe in my comfortable chappal shoes, I guess not everyone did. 8.⁠ ⁠Right before we walked on stage. Take a look at Parineeti's post here:

Parineeti shared a few glimpses from her debut stage performance as well. She wrote about her feelings and summed it up with these words, "Andddd it's done....I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more. Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me." Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra made her playback debut in Meri Pyaari Bindu with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. Later she sang Teri Mitti for Kesari and Matlabi Yariyan for The Girl On The Train. Parineeti specially recorded a song for her wedding, titled O Piya.