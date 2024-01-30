When Raghav Chadha Called Parineeti Chopra To 'Calm Her Nerves' Before She Performed On Stage

Parineeti shared this image. (courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra, who made her live singing performance debut at the Mumbai Festival 2024, shared a BTS video on social media on Tuesday. In the video, Parineeti can be seen showing her phone to the viewers that husband Raghav Chadha called her before she took over the stage. In the video, Parineeti can be heard saying, "Raghav has called me to ask my well-being". Raghav can be heard asking, "Are you excited?" To this, Parineeti replies, " No, I am not, dude." When Parineeti repeatedly says in the video, she is not "set" though the stage is set, Raghav can be heard saying, "The only thing I want to tell you is you have my blessing." After hearing this, Parineeti can be seen laughing out loud.

Parineeti wrote an extensive caption documenting "A day in the life of a debutante musician." She wrote, "1.⁠ ⁠Got a call from @raghavchadha88 to calm my nerves, and it really helped. 2.⁠ ⁠First time on-stage in-ear experience. 3.⁠ ⁠Nope, I was nervous..... and it was hot. 4.⁠ ⁠Can't stress on this enough, MUSIC lifts my mood like nothing else. Is that true for anybody else? 5.⁠ ⁠In a world full of trends, I love my pink fuzzy chappals / shoes. Comfort. 6.⁠ ⁠A bundle of nerves as we got into hair and makeup for the first show. 7.⁠ ⁠I believe in my comfortable chappal shoes, I guess not everyone did. 8.⁠ ⁠Right before we walked on stage. Take a look at Parineeti's post here:

A day ago, Parineeti shared a few glimpses from her debut stage performance. She wrote about her feelings and summed it up with these words, "Andddd it's done....I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more. Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me." Take a look:

A few days back, the actress shared the news of her entering the music industry through an Instagram post. In her post she wrote, "Music, to me, has always been my happy place .. I've watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it's finally my time to be a part of that world." Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra made her playback debut in Meri Pyaari Bindu with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. Later she sang Teri Mitti for Kesari and Matlabi Yariyan for The Girl On The Train. Parineeti specially recorded a song for her wedding, titled O Piya.