Parineeti Chopra Sums Up Her First Live Singing Experience At The Mumbai Festival: 'I Have Tears Of Joy'

Parineeti Chopra cannot contain her happiness as she wrapped her "first ever live singing performance" on Sunday night. On Monday morning, the Kill Dil star delighted her fans by sharing glimpses from her debut live singing performance at the Mumbai festival. In the photos shared, Parineeti Chopra can be seen dressed in a shimmery black outfit paired with a black blazer and a statement neckpiece. Sharing the post, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Andddd it's done….

I have tears of joy as I type this: my first ever live singing performance was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more. Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me."

In one video, Parineeti can be seen addressing the audience while standing on stage. She can be heard saying, "This would be my first show in my memory forever so thank you so much. And the best part of this was that I got to perform my first show in my own city, Mumbai. Thank you."

A few days back, the actress shared the news of her entering the music industry through an Instagram post. In her post she wrote, "Music, to me, has always been my happy place .. I've watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it's finally my time to be a part of that world."

On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha last year in September. On the work front, she will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila.