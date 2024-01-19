When Raghav Chadha 'Sneakily' Clicked A Pic Of Wife Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti shared this image. (courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra treated her Instafam to a candid picture of herself on Instagram story. No points for guessing who clicked the picture. It's her husband politician Raghav Chadha. In the picture shared, Parineeti can be seen seated at what looks like a cafe. She can be seen checking out spices. What drew the Internet's attention was Parineeti's caption. She wrote, "When he sneakily clicks photos of moi" and she dropped a love emoji. She tagged husband Raghav Chadha as photographer.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha rang in the New Year in Europe. Parineeti shared a bunch of pictures from her vacation. In the first picture, she can be seen resting her head over Raghav's chest. She shared glimpses of chocolate cup cake, coffee. In one of the pictures, Parineeti's brother Shivang can be spotted. Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed. It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies." Take a look:

Parineeti and Raghav had a lavish wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September last year. They also hosted a reception for them there. Posting pictures from their wedding album, the couple wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other...Our forever begins now."

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was also seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.