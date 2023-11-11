Parineeti Chopra's Birthday Wish For Husband Raghav Chadha: 'You're The Best Gift'

Parineeti shared this image. (Courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Raghav Chadha, who celebrates his 35th birthday today, received an adorable wish from wife Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti Chopra shared a string of pictures with Raghav Chadha. In one of them, they can be seen enjoying a cricket match. In another picture, only the legs of the couple can be seen. In another adorable picture, Parineeti can be seen holding Raghav by his waist. Parineeti wrote an extensive note which read, "You're the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. Your calm is my medicine.Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back..."

A few days back, Raghav wrote a heartmelting note for Parineeti on her birthday. Sharing a bunch of pictures of them together, Raghav wrote in the caption, "You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable. You bring SO much joy into my world... On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are... Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together...like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!" Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur in September in the presence of friends and families. Sharing the first pictures from their wedding, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Take a look:

The couple shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."