Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Celebrations Are All About Love

Parineeti shared this image. (Courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra shared the images from her first Karwa Chauth celebrations and they are absolutely aww-dorable. For the occasion, Parineeti wore a red sharara. She matched it with her pink chooras, jhumkas and a small bindi. Raghav Chadha was dressed in his traditional best. In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha can be seen smiling for the camera. In the second picture, Parineeti can be seen laughing out loud while Raghav looks at her with a smile. In a candid shot, Raghav can be seen drawing mehendi on Parineeti's palm. Parineeti can be seen observing the ritual in one shot. In another, Raghav can be seen helping her drink water after the completion of the ritual. Sharing the images, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Happy first karwa chauth my love...@raghavchadha88." Take a look:

Sharing the similar set of images, Raghav Chadha wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth, my Paru. Love you to the MOON and back." Take a look:

Earlier, Parineeti shared her mehendi on Instagram story. She wrote in the caption, "waiting" and dropped an emoji of a moon.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur in September in the presence of friends and families. Sharing the first pictures from their wedding, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Take a look:

Manish Malhotra, the official couturier of Parineeti Chopra, shared the details of their reception look. Sharing a bunch of pics featuring Parineeti (in solo) and with Raghav, Manish wrote, "Creating the Rosette Blush crystal sequin Saree for the gorgeous @parineetichopra was a thought that came up in our discussions at my mumbai Atelier .. All along we are talking about a Red saree for the cocktail after wedding celebrations and then came in the thought of going chic and yes the new #mmveil incorporating with the saree and the necklace with uncut diamonds and light coloured unique emeralds and the statement Ring to complete the look .Classic , Regal on Gorgeous #parineetichopra and the perfect look with @raghavchadha88 making them a dreamy beautiful couple ... Take a look at the post here:

The couple shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."