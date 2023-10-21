Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Look Stunning In This New Reception Pic

Parineeti and Raghav at their reception. (Courtesy: ManishMalhotra)

New day, new pictures from Parineeti Chopra's wedding festivities. The actor, who is currently holidaying in Maldives with sister-in-law, shared new pictures from her Udaipur reception on her Instagram story. This was the first look that went viral before the couple shared their wedding pictures. In the new set of pictures, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra looking absolutely gorgeous. In one pic, they can be seen looking into the camera. In another, Raghav looking at Parineeti while her eyes are fixed on the camera. Parineeti matched her pink saree with pink churas and she completed her look with an embellished cape. Raghav Chadha looked suave in a black tuxedo.

Manish Malhotra, the official couturier of Parineeti Chopra, shared the details of the look. Sharing a bunch of pics featuring Parineeti (in solo) and with Raghav, Manish wrote, "Creating the Rosette Blush crystal sequin Saree for the gorgeous @parineetichopra was a thought that came up in our discussions at my mumbai Atelier .. All along we are talking about a Red saree for the cocktail after wedding celebrations and then came in the thought of going chic and yes the new #mmveil incorporating with the saree and the necklace with uncut diamonds and light coloured unique emeralds and the statement Ring to complete the look .Classic , Regal on Gorgeous #parineetichopra and the perfect look with @raghavchadha88 making them a dreamy beautiful couple ... Take a look at the post here:

Parineeti shared a picture from her Maldives diary. She wrote in the caption, "NOT on my honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law.#GirlsTrip." With her back to the camera, Parineeti can be seen showing off her pink churas in the picture. Take a look:

Before jetting off to the beach location, Parineeti Chopra made heads turn at Lakme Fashion Week. She walked the ramp for Vani Vats. The actress looked stunning in an ivory saree. The cape added an extra edge to her look. Sharing pictures of herself from the event, the actress wrote, "Had a great time walking the ramp for one of my favourite brands for their latest collection 'Qurbat', at the Lakme Fashion Week." Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur last month amid friends and families. Sharing the first pictures from their wedding, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Take a look:

The couple shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."