Parineeti Chopra Is In The Maldives With Her Sister-In Law: 'Not On My Honeymoon'

Parineeti shared this image. (Courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently holidaying in Maldives, treated her Instafam to a picture. In the picture, Parineeti can be seen showing off her pink churas from the swimming pool. Parineeti, with her back to the camera, can be seen in the picture. Parineeti, who got married to Raghav Chadha last month, wrote in the caption, "NOT on my honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law.#GirlsTrip." The Internet reacted to Parineeti's picture with hilarious comments. Let's have a look at the comment thread. A user wrote, "I think going on a honeymoon and bond with sister in law after the wedding is much needed than going on a honeymoon with the husband." Another comment read, "Love marriage walo ka bhi honey moon hota hai kya." Another user commented, "Achha hua jo apne bata diya." Take a look at the post here:

Parineeti's picture came a few hours after she ticked fans' curiosity on her Instagram story on Monday. She shared an image of holding a coffee cup in the picturesque backdrop of Maldives. She wrote in the caption, "Not on my honeymoon". She added the hashtag - "Girls trip."

Before jetting off to the beach location, Parineeti Chopra made heads turn at Lakme Fashion Week. She walked the ramp for Vani Vats. The actress looked stunning in an ivory saree. The cape added an extra edge to her look. Sharing pictures of herself from the event, the actress wrote, "Had a great time walking the ramp for one of my favourite brands for their latest collection 'Qurbat', at the Lakme Fashion Week."

Take a look here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Their pre-wedding festivities kick-started with an ardas ceremony in Delhi. It was followed by the Sufi night attended by only close friends and family members. Parineeti and Raghav's mehendi ceremony was held in Udaipur and was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies also included fun games like musical chairs, lemon and spoon races and cricket.

The couple shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."