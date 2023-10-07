Viral: Inside Parineeti Chopra's Bahu Swagat At Raghav Chadha's House

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. (Courtesy: FourFoldPictures)

A brand new griha pravesh video for you from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities. The official videographer of their wedding shared the video on their Instagram feed. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. The new video encapsulates the beautiful moments of Parineeti Chopra being welcomed at Raghav Chadha's house. The video shows the couple engaging in post-wedding rituals, fun games. Asked who said "love you first", Parineeti Chopra admitted she's the one. Asked whether Raghav Chadha would be a trainee or competitor, he skillfully answered, "I will be a trainee at first to be a competitor later." At one point, Raghav Chadha can be heard saying to Parineeti, "Now, you are Chadha." Parineeti can be heard saying, "They are the best family in the world. They make me feel like a queen."

The Instagram handle of the official videographer wrote in the caption, "A daughter in law is the light that brings happiness into a mother's life. Never seen a Bahu Swagat so beautifully done! The Chadha family planned a surprise dhol and decor for @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 followed by some sweet and fun games. As Pari said... the best family in the world. They surely made her feel like a QUEEN."

Take a look at the video here:

Here are some more wedding pictures shared by a fan page dedicated to Parineeti Chopra. Take a look:

Parineeti and Raghav shared the first pictures from their wedding a day after they got married. They wrote in the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Take a look:

The couple shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."