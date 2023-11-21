Parineeti Chopra Shares New Pics From One Of Her Pre-Wedding Ceremonies

Image instagrammed by Parineeti. (Courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra, who got married in September to Raghav Chadha, shared some new pictures on her Instagram feed. The pictures are presuambly from Parineeti's pre-wedding ceremony Ardas but she didn't disclose it in the caption. In the first picture, Parineeti can be seen posing pretty for the cameras. She can be seen wearing a pink salwar suit and completing her look with chandwalis. In the second picture, Parineeti can be seen playing with a puppy. In the third picture, Parineeti, seated beside Raghav Chadha, can be seen smiling. Parineeti can be seen covering her head with an orange scarf. She wrote in the caption, "Pinks and puppies# Home." Take a look:

Earlier, the pictures from her Ardas ceremony were shared by fan pages. For the ceremony, bride-to-be Parineeti wore a pastel pink outfit and Raghav Chadha complemented her in a matching ensemble. In another shot posted by a fan club, the couple can be seen happily posing together. Take a look at the pictures here:

Parineeti dropped beautiful pictures from her first Karwa Chauth celebrations. For the occasion, Parineeti wore a red sharara. She matched it with her pink chooras, jhumkas and a small bindi. Raghav Chadha was dressed in his traditional best. In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha can be seen smiling for the camera. In the second picture, Parineeti can be seen laughing out loud while Raghav looks at her with a smile. In a candid shot, Raghav can be seen drawing mehendi on Parineeti's palm. Parineeti can be seen observing the ritual in one shot. In another, Raghav can be seen helping her drink water after the completion of the ritual. Sharing the images, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Happy first karwa chauth my love...@raghavchadha88. Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur in September in the presence of friends and families. Sharing the first pictures from their wedding, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Take a look:

The couple shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."