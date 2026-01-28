Feud, Patch-Up To 'Final Song' In <i>Battle Of Galwan</i>: The Salman Khan Factor In Arijit Singh's Career

Life seems to have come full circle for Arijit Singh, who announced his exit from playback singing just days after his song from Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan released. The song will reportedly be his final playback track before he bids adieu to film music.

Arijit Singh—known for his reserved nature and limited media interactions—has a history with Bollywood's Bhaijaan. The much-talked-about feud between Khan and the singer started when Arijit shared a post on X, revealing that his song had been dropped from the star's film Sultan.

Banter Turned Into Feud?

Arijit Singh became an overnight star with his sensational hit Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 musical Aashiqui 2. The following year, 2014, he had a packed performance schedule with back-to-back hits.

He delivered tracks like Suno Na Sangemarmar from Youngistaan, Mast Magan from 2 States, Muskurane from CityLights, Humdard from Ek Villain, and Aaj Phir from Hate Story 2, to name a few. It's easy to infer that Arijit hardly had time to rest and rejuvenate.

Salman Khan was hosting an awards show that year and invited Arijit to receive the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for his love anthem Tum Hi Ho from Mohit Suri's 2013 blockbuster romantic drama Aashiqui 2.

As Arijit looked visibly tired, Salman dropped his one-liner in his signature style: "Soye nahi kya?" (Didn't you sleep?).

Arijit replied in Bhaijaan's tongue: "Aap logon ne sula diya" (You guys put me to sleep).

The apparent friendly on-stage banter took an unexpected turn in the coming years.

When Arijit Singh Apologised to Salman Khan

Nobody knew what had brewed between Salman and Arijit until the singer shared an X post apologising to the Khan.

He also revealed that the song titled Jag Ghoomeya—filmed on Salman and Anushka Sharma and sung by Arijit—didn't make the final cut of the film and album. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of the song did.

In 2016, Arijit wrote on X: "I never insulted you... I tried so many times to apologize. Please don't remove the song I sang for Sultan. Let me retire with that song in my library." He later deleted the post.

But Arijit's post set the Internet abuzz, speculating what Salman might have done to prompt such a public plea. While Salman didn't clear the air at the time, Arijit continued delivering hit after hit.

The Reunion

Seven years later, Arijit Singh and Salman Khan finally collaborated on a couple of songs for Manish Sharma's 2023 spy thriller Tiger 3, also produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films banner—which had backed Sultan.

Arijit sang the romantic track Ruaan and the closing-credits dance number Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, filmed on Salman and Katrina Kaif. Salman promoted the songs extensively.

Salman's Confession on Bigg Boss 19

On a Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode last year, Salman finally addressed the feud with Arijit.

"Arijit aur main bahut acche dost hain. Woh misunderstanding mere side se hui thi. Uske baad usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye. Tiger 3 mein kiya usne, aage Galwan. (Arijit and I are very good friends. That misunderstanding was from my end. After that, he sang for me in Tiger 3 and now in Battle of Galwan.)," said Salman Khan.

Arijit Singh's Shocking Post

On Tuesday evening, Arijit Singh announced he's stepping down as a playback singer. In viral screenshots from his reportedly private X profile, he said he gets bored easily, so he's seeking new music to "live."

Time will tell if Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan stands as Arijit's last film song. But it wouldn't be hyperbole to say the Salman Khan factor dominated his film career—from the Sultan days to this sudden exit.