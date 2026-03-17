Sneha Ullal Recalls Meeting Aishwarya Rai, Speaks About Salman Khan's Behaviour On <i>Lucky</i> Set

Sneha Ullal, who made her Bollywood debut in 2005, has spoken about her early years in the film industry and her experience working with Salman Khan. Salman introduced her to Hindi cinema with the film Lucky: No Time for Love, which Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directed.

Sneha drew attention at the time for her close resemblance to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which set her apart from other newcomers. Her casting in Lucky came after Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, noticed her and recommended her for the role.

In a recent interview, Sneha recalled meeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and also spoke about Salman Khan's behaviour on set. She said Salman was patient and supportive during the filming of Lucky, helping her adjust as a newcomer in the industry.

What Sneha Ullal Said

Sneha told AlphaNeon Studioz, "Salman Khan supported me a lot during Lucky shoot."

When asked whether Salman ever lost his patience on set during the filming of the movie, Sneha said, "Not even once. He was very patient with me, very supportive. Salman Khan didn't show the Salman Khan attitude to me that people know about." Talking about her debut, Sneha shared, "I never wanted to come in acting. I was in college. When Aishwarya Rai became Miss world at that time, I was becoming Miss World in my own world because when she got recognised globally, I became famous in my small world because a lot of people used to tell me that I look like her."

Recalling the only meeting with Aishwarya Rai, Sneha said, "I met Aishwarya once, and she said 'Welcome to the family. Welcome to Bollywood', something like that. I told her 'I'm sorry, please don't hate me'. There was so much comparison in the media at that time, I didn't know if she took offence."

About Snehal Ullal

After Lucky, Sneha appeared alongside Sohail Khan in the Hindi film Aryan in 2006. She later made her Telugu cinema debut with Ullasamga Utsahamga in 2008. Her most recent on-screen appearance was in the Telugu drama Nilakanta.

Salman Khan, meanwhile, is preparing for his next film release. His upcoming project, a war drama titled Maatrubhumi, was earlier named as Battle of Galwan. The film is scheduled to release on April 17.



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