On Arijit Singh's Playback Singing Retirement, Shreya Ghoshal Says "Time To Soar Higher"

Arijit Singh has quit playback singing. On Tuesday, the renowned singer shared a note on Instagram announcing his retirement from the field. Now, Shreya Ghoshal has reacted to his post.

Arijit Singh's Post

Arijit wrote on Instagram, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey." Take a look:

Shreya Ghoshal's Comment

Fans of Arijit Singh were left stunned after he announced that he is stepping away from playback singing. Moments after he shared the message, social media filled with disbelief, heartbreak, and appeals for him to reconsider. Across platforms, many users even described the announcement as 'the end of an era.'

However, Shreya Ghoshal disagreed with that sentiment.

Commenting on Arijit's post, she wrote, "It's the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh and I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!! I can never call this the end of an era. An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula. Time to soar higher my dear Arijit," See the comment here:

Shreya recently collaborated with Arijit Singh on Maatrubhumi, a song from Battle of Galwan. The song was released only a few days ago.



