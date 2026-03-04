Shreya Ghoshal On <i>Chikni Chameli</i>: 'Not Embarrassed But Won't Sing Songs Like That Now'

Shreya Ghoshal has clarified her recent remarks about performing 'raunchy songs' after facing criticism online. She had earlier said she would not sing tracks like Chikni Chameli again, which led to backlash on social media. Responding to the trolling, Shreya explained that she is not ashamed of having recorded Chikni Chameli but is now more selective about the songs she chooses.

Speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, Shreya said that after the success of Chikni Chameli, she was offered several songs that she felt were objectifying, and she turned them down.

What Shreya Ghoshal Said

Shreya said, "That song is not just a fun number; there's a lot of artistry in it. There were toned-down versions too. The one that finally appeared in the film was more subtle than the original drafts, though still suggestive. At that time, I didn't always understand what I was singing. I wasn't mature enough to fully grasp the meaning of certain lines."

When Raj Shamani pointed out that she was being criticised for speaking against objectification while still performing the song at concerts, Shreya Ghoshal clarified that she is not ashamed of singing it.

"Yes, I did perform it. I like that song. I think it's good. But I won't record songs like that anymore. I'm not embarrassed. I sang that song at that time. It's one song I will always have to live with, where even children in the audience may dance to it. Sometimes I close my eyes. But I cannot disown it. It's my song. I've owned it," she said.

What Happened Earlier

In a 2025 conversation with Lilly Singh, Shreya Ghoshal said she had sung a few bold songs in her career, including Chikni Chameli, but added that she would not choose to sing such tracks today.

"There is a very fine line between being sensual, sexy, and being outright objectified or objectifying women in general. The reason I've become more conscious over time is that I see little girls singing these songs without understanding their meaning. They're just dancing to them, and they come to me saying, 'Oh, we love your song! Can we sing it for you?' and I feel very embarrassed. A little girl, just five or six years old, singing those lyrics, it doesn't sound right," said Shreya.



