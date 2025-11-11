Nora Fatehi Praises Shreya Ghoshal As A "Walking Autotune": "Most Beautiful Voice I Have Ever Heard"

Nora Fatehi recently heaped praises on singing sensation Shreya Ghoshal. Speaking highly of Shreya, Nora advised that newcomers to Bollywood should listen to her songs, and even called her a "walking autotune".

What's Happening

In a conversation with American singer Ciara on her podcast, Nora Fatehi recommended Shreya Ghoshal as a key Bollywood artist for those new to the genre.

She said, "She is like a walking autotune. It's magnificent the way she sings. Anyone who wants to understand Bollywood music and culture, and the spirit of Bollywood, should listen to her."

Nora continued, "I promise you, Ciara, you'll message me in a few days saying, 'Wow!' She has the most beautiful voice I have ever heard. She sings the most iconic tracks from some of the most iconic films. Besides that, she also records music singles. If you're a Bollywood virgin and you're just trying to figure out what's up, I would say listen to Shreya Ghoshal."

Nora On Collaborating With Shreya Ghoshal

Nora Fatehi recently performed Oh Mama! TETEMA with Shreya Ghoshal, with the latter singing the Hindi part.

Speaking about her nerves, Nora revealed, "When they told me I was going to sing with her, I was scared. I'm not going to lie. I'm not a vocalist. I'm a vibe-ist; I give the vibe. But she is a true vocalist."

About Nora Fatehi

Nora began her career as a talented dancer before moving on to acting. Recently, the actress has been busy with music projects, collaborating with some of the industry's biggest singing talents this year, such as Jason Derulo and Honey Singh.

