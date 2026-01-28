Old Video Of Arijit Singh's Reply About 'Leaving Fans' Goes Viral After Quitting Playback Singing

On January 27, renowned singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing.

He took to Instagram and wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

As the news left fans disheartened, an old video of the singer speaking to the media about whether he would ever "leave us" has resurfaced on social media.

About The Video

In the 2017 video, shared by Instant Bollywood, a reporter asks Arijit, "Humein kabhi chhor ke toh nahi jayenge na?"

("You won't ever leave us, right?")

Arijit responds with a smile, "Kahan" ("Where?")

The reporter continues, "Kahin baar aap keh dete main chala jaunga, I am just asking."

("Sometimes you say you'll go away, so I'm just asking.")

Arijit replies, "Chala jaunga matlab jaunga kahan, yehin pe rehna hai."

("If I go, where would I even go? I have to stay right here.")

Why Arijit Singh chose to step away from playback singing is still not fully clear. His decision has surprised many fans.

Meanwhile, screenshots that social media users claim are from his private X account have also gone viral, where Arijit briefly explained his decision to quit playback singing.

Expanding on his decision in a post from that account, Arijit wrote, "There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, thats why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored,"

No No No Arijit ....you cannot do this .... Bro just say it's prank 🥲... #arijitsingh #whoami pic.twitter.com/JrYB7XujHh — VIRENDRA SHAH (@Virendr36129334) January 27, 2026

Arijit Singh made the announcement only a few days after Maatrubhumi, a track sung by him and Shreya Ghoshal for the Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan, was released.