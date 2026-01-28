What Is Arijit Singh's Next Move After Quitting Playback Singing

Arijit Singh stunned millions of fans across age groups on January 27 when he announced his retirement from playback singing. Without divulging the reason behind his decision, the singer said he wouldn't take up new assignments as a playback vocalist. In a series of X posts from his private account, he explained that boredom was the reason. But it seems the singer has also had a certain inclination towards film direction. Could that be the reason, other than fatigue?

Arijit Singh's Film Ventures

Arijit Singh has already directed two films. The 2015 Bengali film Bhalobashar Roznamcha (in Hindi, Diary of Love) was a collection of seven short films transformed into a full-length feature.

In 2017, Arijit Singh directed another film titled Simple Notes. Interestingly, he shot both these films in Murshidabad, West Bengal, with his friends. Not only did he take over the reins behind the camera, but he also handled the cinematography and editing.

His talent and contribution to music are unparalleled, but these short stints were also him warming up and learning the intricacies of cinema as he attempted to tell stories from behind the camera.

In 2025, producer Mahavir Jain even announced a new film to be directed by Arijit Singh. Hence, it comes as no surprise that rumours suggest the reason behind his stepping down from taking any more projects as a vocalist could also be about him stepping into film direction.

Arijit Singh's Retirement Post

He wrote a short note to announce his retirement.

"Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey," Arijit Singh wrote on his Instagram feed.

Arijit Singh's Hit Songs

For more than a decade, Arijit Singh has established himself as the undisputed king of melody and heartbreak for new generations. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Arijit has remained the composers' first choice over the years.

His hit songs include Tum Hi Ho, Laal Ishq, Raabta, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse and Aaj Phir, to name a few.

