When Arijit Singh Said He Aspired To Be Like Sonu Nigam. Watch

Bollywood's playback heartthrob Arijit Singh has stepped down from singing film songs. The announcement came yesterday, leaving millions of fans heartbroken. Arijit Singh, known as a man of few words, didn't elaborate on the reason behind his big decision. But screenshots from his private X account have gone viral, where he claimed he wants to explore new avenues of music to "live."

An old clip from one of his recent interviews has also gone viral, where Arijit Singh said he wanted to be like Sonu Nigam when he began his career.

Two years ago, during a conversation on the Music Podcast, Arijit Singh shared that he aspired to be like Sonu Nigam. Talking about his huge fan following, the host commented, "Everyone wants to be an Arijit Singh."

"Like we wanted to be Sonu Nigam," Arijit chimed in.

"But there's one Sonu Nigam, and there's only one Arijit Singh," said the host.

What Arijit Singh Can Do Next

Screenshots from his private X account went viral soon after Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing.

He wrote, "Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey."

On his X account, the singer reportedly mentioned that there's more than one reason behind his decision.

"There is not one reason behind this; there are several reasons. Plus, I have been trying to do this for a long time. Finally, I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons was simple: I get bored pretty quickly—that's why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing: I got bored," he wrote.

No No No Arijit ....you cannot do this .... Bro just say it's prank 🥲... #arijitsingh #whoami pic.twitter.com/JrYB7XujHh — VIRENDRA SHAH (@Virendr36129334) January 27, 2026

In another comment, he wrote, "I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation."

Arijit Singh's Hit Songs

For more than a decade, Arijit Singh has established himself as the undisputed king of melody and heartbreak for new generations.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Arijit has remained composers' first choice over the years.

His hit songs include Tum Hi Ho, Laal Ishq, Raabta, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, and Aaj Phir, to name a few.