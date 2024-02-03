Parineeti Chopra Reveals She 'Googled' About Raghav Chadha's Marital Status After Their First Meeting

Parineeti shared this image. (courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra, who has been making the right noise with her music career, opened up about her first meeting with Raghav Chadha at the ICC Young Leaders Forum. As quoted by Indian Express, Parineeti said at the event she met Raghav in London for the first time where they were felicitated with awards. Parineeti said, "We met for breakfast early morning, on Republic Day I remember. I sat with him for maybe half an hour and I just knew. I was like 'this is the man I am going to marry.' And I had no information about him. I didn't know how old he was, I didn't know whether he was married or not, because I never followed politics."

Parineeti added, "So I didn't know personal details about him. So I literally went back to my hotel room and I started googling him like 'Raghav Chadha age, Is Raghav Chadha married.' Because in my head I literally felt like 'this was my guy, this was the man I have been waiting for.' Thankfully he was single and thankfully everything checked out and we started talking."

A few days back, Raghav Chadha gave a loud shout out to Parineet's maiden live singing performance. Raghav shared a few pictures from Parineeti's concert in which she can be seen singing on stage. Raghav wrote in the caption, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul-you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I'm totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you've been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I'm always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on." He added, "Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha." Parineeti replied to the post and she dropped a few kiss and shy emojis. Take a look at what Raghav Chadha posted:

Parineeti and Raghav got married in Udaipur last year. Sharing pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Take a look:

Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj alongside Akshay Kumar.