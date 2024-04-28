Parineeti Chopra Recalls People 'Judged' Her As She Couldn't Afford Rs 2 Lakhs A Month For A Fitness Trainer

Image instagrammed by Parineeti. (courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra, who has been receiving praise for her performance in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, recalled days when she was "judged" a lot by her co-actors and colleagues as she could not afford fitness trainers and stylists by paying a whopping amount of money on the podcast show of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani. Parineeti, who comes from a humble background, revealed that she faced real financial struggles during her initial days of career and people "judged" her for her choices. However, Parineeti called out those advices as "wrong advices" on the show. Parineeti recalled, "I don't come from a very rich background. I'm actually a very simple, middle-class girl. I genuinely don't understand Bollywood. I genuinely don't know how people in Mumbai operate. I don't have these high-flying friends. I don't have a trainer, stylist, everything already ready for me. And people who were already from here and already knew this world judged me a lot."

Parineeti gave a vivid description of an incident when one of her co-actors pointed out that she shouldn't be in this film profession if she couldn't afford stylists and trainers. Parineeti added, "I was like, 'I don't have ₹4 lakh a month to pay. I don't make that money. This is my third film. And I remember going up to a co-actor of mine who has definitely grown up in Bombay, in this world. He's like, 'Why aren't you hiring these people? It's important for your job. I said, 'Listen, but I really can't afford it.' I was paid ₹5 lakh for my first film (Ladies vs Ricky Bahl). That won't even cover even one month of everything. He was like, 'If you can't afford it, then you shouldn't be in this profession.' And I felt like that's so wrong on so many levels."

Sharing some BTS pictures from the film, Parineeti Chopra thanked her fans and wrote, "Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping). "PARINEETI IS BACK." These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere." Take a look:

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film released on April 12 on streaming giant Netflix. The film is based on Punjabi singing sensation Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti played the role of Amar Sinh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur, who was a frequent collaborator with him.