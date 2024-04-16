'Challenge' Accepted And Aced By Parineeti Chopra. See Her Amar Singh Chamkila Post

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra is basking in the success of Amar Singh Chamkila. The film happens to be a biopic on late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back in 8 March 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's highest record selling artist of the time. Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role in the film that also features Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, his partner and frequent music collaborator. Parineeti posted a scene from the film, where she is seen recreating Amarjot's singing style. "A fact about me: I love it when directors give me a challenge. Thank you Imtiaz Ali sir for pushing me to do my absolute best in every scene," Parineeti Chopra captioned the post.

Check out Parineeti Chopra's post here:

On Monday, Parineeti posted a thank you note of sorts and she wrote, "Amarjot ko itna pasand karne ke liye Shukriya (Thank you for liking Amarjot) #Chamkila. Overwhelmed with all the love that's been pouring in... thank you... #Grateful."

Parineeti Chopra shared another post about the film's success on Instagram and she wrote, "Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping). "PARINEETI IS BACK." These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere."

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film released on April 12 on streaming giant Netflix. Besides Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman have earlier worked together in films like Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha.