Parineeti Chopra Impresses Fans By Singing Chamkila Song Pehle Lalkare Naal

While Parineeti Chopra's fans are busy watching Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix, the actress has dropped a musical gem on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen singing the iconic song Pehle Lalkare Naal by musical legends Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. This track is also featured in the singer's biopic, which stars Parineeti and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The Instagram video features Parineeti singing while the other half of the frame showcases real-life footage of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur performing the same track. In her caption, Parineeti expresses gratitude to her fans, saying, “Amarjot ko itna pasand karne ke liye Shukriya [Thanks for loving Amarjot so much.] #Chamkila Overwhelmed with all the love that's been pouring in… thank you…”

Reacting to the post, singer Asees Kaur wrote, “Mesmerising performance in the film.” Another singer Jyoti Tangri said, “Waaahhh.” The official Instagram page of music label Saregama India commented, “Blessing our feed and how!”

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra shared another video enjoying the same track. The star was seated in her dressing room and getting her hair and makeup done. And clearly, Amarjot Kaur's energetic voice was enough to make Parineeti's groove to the beats. “Whatta song! Chamkila and Amarjot are the legends the world will never get again,” read the text attached to the video.

Parineeti Chopra also posted behind-the-scenes shots from Amar Singh Chamkila. In her Instagram post, she expressed gratitude for how the film marked her comeback. She wrote, “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) ‘PARINEETI IS BACK.' These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes, I am back, and not going anywhere!”

In addition to Parineeti Chopra, people are equally loving the performance of Diljit Dosanjh who plays Amar Singh Chamkila in the biopic. The Imtiaz Ali directorial also features Nisha Bano and Anjum Batra in key roles.