"Parathas Are For Every Day": Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Ultimate Comfort Food

Parineeti Chopra's foodie adventures never fail to impress food enthusiasts. A few days ago, the actress was seen enjoying the French Open final in Paris, accompanied by some scrumptious pretzels. And just when we thought her culinary journey had come to an end, she surprised us with another delicious update. On her Instagram Stories, Parineeti shared a close-up of a plate featuring a classic British dessert - the Victoria sponge cake. It was topped with a simple dusting of powdered sugar and a strawberry, adding to its charm. Below the photo, Parineeti added a witty caption: "Victoria sponge for president (But parathas for prime minister)." Take a look:

Also Read: "All Indulgences Allowed On Holidays": Shabana Azmi Captures Javed And Farhan Akhtar's Ice Cream Moment In London

Not just that, Parineeti Chopra didn't hold back from indulging in her ultimate comfort food - parathas. In another photo shared on her Instagram Stories, the actress gave us a glimpse of a gobhi paratha served with a generous dollop of what appeared to be yoghurt. Alongside the photo, she revealed the stuffing and key ingredients, writing, "Jowar atta, gobhi stuffing. You're welcome (Because parathas are for every day)."

Also Read: Japanese Ambassador Tries Delicious Gujarati Food, Reveals His Favourite Dish

A few days ago, when Parineeti Chopra attended the French Open in Paris with her husband, Raghav Chadha, food was very much part of the experience. She shared a carousel on Instagram featuring glimpses of the duo enjoying the thrilling match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. In addition, Parineeti gave fans a sneak peek into her delicious indulgence during the outing through her Instagram Stories. She treated herself to a popular baked pastry - pretzels - and captioned the moment, "But I came for the pretzel." Click here to read the full story.

Speaking of Parineeti Chopra's love for Indian food, she once gave a nod to a comfort meal many swear by. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a plate of rice topped with dal and sliced onions. Alongside it, she wrote, "And sometimes, dal chawal jeera aloo is the cure" - and we couldn't agree more. Read here to know more.

We're drooling over Parineeti's foodie adventures, each post is a delicious reminder of her love for good food.