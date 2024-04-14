Priyanka Chopra's Shout Out To Cousin Parineeti And Team Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Looks So Good'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Priyankachopra)

Imtiaz Ali directorial Amar Singh Chamkila, that released on streaming platform Netflix, has been garnering praise from celebs across the film fraternity. The latest star to heap praises on the film and its cast is none other than global star Priyanka Chopra. The citadel star gave a loud shout out to team Chamkila on her Instagram stories on Sunday. Sharing a poster of the film with IMDB rating on her feed, Priyanka, who also happens to be Chamkila star Parineeti's cousin wrote, "Congratulations Imtiaz Ali, Diljit, Tisha and the team. Looks so good."

Take a look at what Priyanka Chopra posted:

On Sunday, Parineeti Chopra also shared some pictures of herself from the sets of Chamkila alongside a thank you note. It read, "Currently curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, your calls, and the movie reviews. (Tears are not stopping)“PARINEETI IS BACK.”These words are ringing loud.Hadn't thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere."

Take a look at Parineeti's post:

Now, coming back to Amar Singh Chamkila, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of the film wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh is at his very best as Chamkila. That, as his fans will vouch, should be enough to make the film a treat. But there is more to Amar Singh Chamkila, including Parineeti Chopra and Anuraag Arora's modulated interpretations and Imtiaz Ali's grasp on the material. Amar Singh Chamkila is a transfixing viewing experience. Its music is the biggest draw but every little bit in the rest of the film is just as rewarding."