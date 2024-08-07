Watch: Parineeti Chopra's "Only Way To See" Raghav Chadha From "Miles Away"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are setting couple goals - one post at a time. On Wednesday, Parineeti shared a reel in which she can be seen watching Raghav Chadha on Sansad TV. The caption accompanying the video said it all. Parineeti, who is currently in London, wrote, "From binge watching shows to watching his parliament speeches on Sansad tv - who knew? The only way to see him LIVE - from miles away!" Parineeti added the hashtag long distance to her post. The post drew instant reactions from the Internet. A user wrote, "cutest." Another comment read, "Loveeyy loveeyy." Another comment read, "Adorable." Take a look:

Last month, Parineeti and Raghav watched the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon 2024. For the match, Raghav wore a brown blazer over a white shirt, while Parineeti wore a chic white ensemble. Sharing the inside pictures, Parineeti captioned the images, "Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love ... the best weekend." Take a look:

In March, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took part in London India Forum 2024, hosted by London School Of Economics. The star couple shared pictures from the event on their respective social media handles. Parineeti and Raghav's romance blossomed in London. About her first meeting with Raghav, Parineeti said at ICC Young Leaders Forum, "We met for breakfast early morning, on Republic Day I remember. I sat with him for maybe half an hour and I just knew. I was like 'this is the man I am going to marry.' And I had no information about him. I didn't know how old he was, I didn't know whether he was married or not, because I never followed politics."

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She received praise for her performance in the film.